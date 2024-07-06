In a recent turn of events, after Payal Malik retaliated to the comments made by Rakhi Sawant about Armaan Malik and his idea of marriage, she is ready to take on another person who voiced out her opinion on the polygamous relationships of the Maliks – Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Ever since the Maliks entered the Bigg Boss house, the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress has been open about her dislike towards the promotion of polygamous relationship in a reality show, and now Payal decided to slam the former Bigg Boss contestant. However, not the one to remain silent, Devoleena too has slammed Malik asserting that comparing an interfaith marriage with polygamy is unreal.

What Payal Malik said to Devoleena’s comments on her marriage?

Payal Malik defended her marriage to Armaan Malik as well as the latter’s second marriage with her best friend Kritika and pointed out that just like her, Devoleena Bhattacharjee too got trolled for her marriage because it was interfaith. “Sabse pehle aap yeh dekhiye aap kitne criticise hue hai aapki shaadi ko leke. Jab apne ek Muslim guy se shaadi kari thi toh aapne bhi trolling ka saamna kiya tha. Main yhi kehna chahti hu, jab hum aapke life ke baare mein kuch nahi bol rahe toh aap bhi right nahi rakhte ho hamare relation ke baare mein bolne ke liye. (Firstly, let me remind you how much you were criticized for your marriage. When you got married to a Muslim guy, you too had to bear the brunt of trolls, didn’t you? What I am trying to say is that when we did not comment on your life, you have no right to comment on mine or my relations with anyone)”.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee hits back with another long note

The banter further continued with this ex-Bigg Boss contestant responding to the statement by stating that she cannot compare a polygamous relationship with an interfaith marriage because they are never the same. In her note, she wrote, “A person needs a higher level of knowledge to compare interfaith marriage with POLYGAMY, which I am sure intelligent people are quite aware of. And it's not only my right, but it's every Indian's right to stand against such an illegal act like polygamy, which they are quite proud to flaunt on national television.”

She further continued, “Anyways, it's a matter of individual fate. Just don't make a mockery of the lives of those poor women who suffer every day and night because of this nonsense and die a little each day. Otherwise, do whatever you want inside your home. Why stop at two? Have 2, 4, or 5 marriages. Just don't spread this disease in society. Each & Every word i said i mean it & still stand by it. And anyway it’s not new to me, people making YouTube content on me. Please do the honour.”

“Also, even if my husband is muslim he is too loyal to his wife neither he is interested in POLYGAMY and we took 4 years to understand & then got married. Not in merely 7 days. Also in both the cases. Also, a women self-respect shouldn't be compromised. But I can feel you. I know you can’t understand this. Honestly i feel pity of you. But then I guess that’s how you wanted your marriage to be after seeing this. Everything could be a Youtube content for you guys. But not me. So, carry on,” she concluded.

