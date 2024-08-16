This year, India woke up to a series of heart wrenching notes on August 15, as several people including many celebrities questioned the safety of women in the country. The Kolkata rape and murder case has sparked a nationwide revolution with people taking to the streets and demanding justice for the victim as well as for all the women in the country. While some celebs shared Independence Day wishes, many of them like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana questioned the workplace safety of women and joining them is also Kriti Sanon.

The Crew actress took to social media to share a heartfelt note on Thursday evening wherein she expressed pride over the several developments in the country but also questioned why women don’t feel safe and secure in their own country. She captioned the post explaining why she did not feel like wishing her followers on this occasion as she said, “Heavy heart and angry soul ?? Aaj wish karne ka mann nahi kiya (I did not feel like wishing today)..”

The note, which featured the background of the Tiranga (Tricolor of the Indian National Flag) read, “While we celebrate our 78th year of Independence and feel proud on how far we've come as a country globally.. it breaks my heart to see the terrifying reality that women are still not Safe in their own country. There is absolutely no fear in the people who commit these inhumane acts. And even today, its the woman being blamed for being a victim!!!”

The note further stated, “Unless there is faster justice, severe punishments and more importantly better upbringing, nothing is gonna change. Are we really FREE when our basic safety is in question??”

What is the Kolkata rape and murder case?

A medical trainee was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar hall of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. While the Kolkata police took over the investigation after the body was found lying in the hall the next morning, their investigation has not progressed satisfactorily. It has now led to the CBI taking over the case. Meanwhile, doctors in Kolkata have questioned their safety and have taken to the streets to protest against the lackadaisical attitude of the college authorities. In the recent development, the doctors have announced a 24-hour strike as a part of this protest.

About Kriti Sanon

The actress has been on a career high this year with the successes of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and Crew. Now, she is looking forward to the release of the thriller drama Do Patti which also stars Kajol as the parallel lead. This Netflix film will also mark her debut as a producer.

