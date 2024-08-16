Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall is all set to embrace motherhood. The actress, best known for her role in the hit comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama, announced her pregnancy with husband Ashesh L Sajnani on social media.

The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony last year, shared the joyous news with their fans through a series of adorable pictures. In one of the images, Sonnalli flaunts her baby bump while indulging in some pregnancy cravings, while Ashesh humorously juxtaposes a beer bottle with a baby bottle. The couple's pet pooch also makes a cute appearance in the photos.

Sonnalli captioned the post, expressing her excitement and gratitude for the new chapter in her life. The actress revealed that their bundle of joy is expected to arrive in December 2024. She wrote, “From beer bottles to baby bottles… Ashesh’s life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same / Was eating for 1… now eating for 2! Meanwhile Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother.”

Celebrating One Year of Marriage

Just a month ago, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Sonnalli shared heartwarming pictures from their wedding ceremony, expressing her love and gratitude for her husband.

Sonnalli Seygall's Career

Before embarking on this new journey, Sonnalli has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry. Besides her successful film career, including notable roles in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Jai Mummy Di, she has also showcased her talent in web series and music videos.

