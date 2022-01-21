comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.01.2022 | 4:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

The Devil Judge’s Ji Sung set to play double role in new drama Adamas; Seo Ji Hye & Lee Soo Kyung join the cast

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

South Korean actor Ji Sung will reportedly play the role of twin brothers in upcoming tvN drama Adamas. On January 19, tvN confirmed the cast line-up for Adamas with Ji Sung, Seo Ji Hye and Lee Soo Kyung sharing the screen space.

Adamas tells the story of twin brothers (played by Ji Sung) who unravel the truth behind an incident that happened 22 years ago and try to prove their biological father’s innocence who was accused of killing their stepfather. The two brothers, who are identical in looks but opposite in personalities, chase after the truth and dig into many secrets that is concealed by huge power.

According to Soompi, Ji Sung is set to play both twins. One is a best-selling mystery novel author named Ha Woo Shin, and the other is a prosecutor named Song Soo Hyun who works at the Central District Prosecutor’s office.

Actors Seo Ji Hye and Lee Soo Kyung will play supporting roles in the series. Seo Ji Hye takes on the role of Eun Hye Soo, Ha Woo Shin’s secret helper and the wife of Haesong Group’s oldest son while Lee Soo Kyung will transform into TNN social media reporter Kim Seo Hee, a righteous passionate reporter who is hiding secrets from the twins.

Adamas will be directed by Kairos’s director Park Seung Woo with Choi Tae Gang writing the screenplay. The drama is slated to premiere in the second half of 2022.

Also Read: Racket Boys star Tang Jun Sang in talks to lead a new drama The Worst Boy In The World

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Release of the Hindi version of…

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha to…

MonsterVerse' to feature Godzilla in yet…

Super Junior's Eunhyuk tests positive for…

Katrina Kaif is the No. 1 heroine in the…

Joshua Jackson to star opposite Lizzy Caplan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification