South Korean actor Ji Sung will reportedly play the role of twin brothers in upcoming tvN drama Adamas. On January 19, tvN confirmed the cast line-up for Adamas with Ji Sung, Seo Ji Hye and Lee Soo Kyung sharing the screen space.

Adamas tells the story of twin brothers (played by Ji Sung) who unravel the truth behind an incident that happened 22 years ago and try to prove their biological father’s innocence who was accused of killing their stepfather. The two brothers, who are identical in looks but opposite in personalities, chase after the truth and dig into many secrets that is concealed by huge power.

According to Soompi, Ji Sung is set to play both twins. One is a best-selling mystery novel author named Ha Woo Shin, and the other is a prosecutor named Song Soo Hyun who works at the Central District Prosecutor’s office.

Actors Seo Ji Hye and Lee Soo Kyung will play supporting roles in the series. Seo Ji Hye takes on the role of Eun Hye Soo, Ha Woo Shin’s secret helper and the wife of Haesong Group’s oldest son while Lee Soo Kyung will transform into TNN social media reporter Kim Seo Hee, a righteous passionate reporter who is hiding secrets from the twins.

Adamas will be directed by Kairos’s director Park Seung Woo with Choi Tae Gang writing the screenplay. The drama is slated to premiere in the second half of 2022.

Also Read: Racket Boys star Tang Jun Sang in talks to lead a new drama The Worst Boy In The World

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.