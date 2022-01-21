On Monday, it was announced that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the 2020 blockbuster starring Allu Arjun, would be released in cinemas in Hindi on January 26, 2022. The news spread cheer among exhibitors as they have been feeling the heat due to lack of content. The trade was confident that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi version would work, as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 was released recently and was a surprise hit. Since the film is still fresh in people’s minds, it was expected that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo would, hence, have a great chance of drawing audiences to theatres.

However, the trade and the exhibition sector got a jolt today after it came to light that the release of the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo has been cancelled. As per the official statement, “Manish Shah, promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing the same.” Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms holds the rights of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi version and he also released Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 in Hindi cinemas. Yesterday, he had confirmed to an entertainment portal that the original producers of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had met him and they don’t want the Hindi remake of the film, Shehzada, to get affected. This is said to be the major reason why Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi release in cinemas was cancelled.

Besides Allu Arjun, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also stars Pooja Hegde and Tabu. Meanwhile, a Hindi remake of this film, titled Shehzada, is in the works. The shoot is going on in full swing and it stars Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala and Paresh Rawal. It is directed by Rohit Dhawan and it is produced by Aman Gill and Bhushan Kumar along with Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna, who were also the producers of the original film.

The cancellation of the release of the Hindi version of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will hit theatres hard. An exhibitor, on condition of anonymity, rued, “I was so happy when I learnt about its release in cinemas. We all were confident that it’ll do well as the original Telugu version is one of the most loved films of recent times. Now we don’t know how we’ll manage.”

