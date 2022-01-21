South Korean pop-group MONSTA X have officially rescheduled their upcoming “NO LIMIT” tour of the United States. On January 20, Starship Entertainment announced that MONSTA X’s U.S. tour, which was previously scheduled to kick off at the end of this month, has been postponed to the summer.

Instead of taking place in January and February, MONSTA X’s U.S. tour will now run from May through June 2022, with the group performing in only nine cities (as opposed to 13). MONSTA X will kick off their tour in New York on May 21, then head to Fairfax on May 24, Detroit on May 26, Chicago on May 28, Sunrise on June 1, Atlanta on June 4, Fort Worth on June 6, Phoenix on June 8, before wrapping up with a final show in Los Angeles on June 11.

The statement made by Starship Entertainment read, “Thank you very much for your interest and support in the “2022 MONSTA X WORLD TOUR IN US/CANADA” which was originally planned for January – February. We have decided to reschedule the “2022 MONSTA X NO LIMIT US TOUR” to May – June, 2022. We have made this decision with the safety of fans, artists, and staff as our top priority. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.”

“For any canceled shows, those who purchased their tickets through a primary site like Ticketmaster.com will be notified directly regarding refunds. If you purchased your tickets through a secondary or resale site such as StubHub, SeatGeek, VividSeats, etc., please reach out to them directly regarding your refund. We’re sorry for the inconvenience and ask for your generous understanding. We look forward to “2022 MONSTA X NO LIMIT US TOUR” and can’t wait to share a wonderful performance,” it concluded.

MONSTA X first announced a U.S. and Canada tour in 2020, but the tour was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour dates were pushed back to April and May 2021, but in March 2021, the tour dates were postponed a second time and later rescheduled for January and February 2022.

