After a long battle, the attempt to bring forth a glimpse of what transpired during India’s darkest period of emergency is the upcoming political thriller starring Kangana Ranaut as the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi finally succeeded when the film got a green signal from the censor board. The film, also titled Emergency, hit cinemas on January 17 across the nation but however, it continues to face opposition from the Sikh community in Punjab. Upset by the same, Kangana has taken to social media to express her anguish.

Kangana Ranaut slams Punjabi politician for supporting protests against Emergency; calls it ‘harassment’

Kangana Ranaut slams Punjab theatres for not releasing Emergency

Although there has been no legal ban on the film’s release, the SGPC has raised an objection by expressing that the film defames the Sikh community and has even sent a letter regarding the same to the Punjab CM. Meanwhile, responding to one of the politician’s post on social media who shared the sentiments about the film being objectionable, Kangana has penned a note slamming them and accusing them of harassment.

In a post she shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), Kangana Ranaut wrote, “This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened. I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh I have closely observed and followed Sikh religion. This is a complete lie and propaganda to tarnish my image and harm my film #Emergency”.

This is complete harassment of art and the artist, from Punjab many cities are reporting that these people are not allowing Emergency to be screened.

I have utmost respect for all religions and after studying and growing up in Chandigarh I have closely observed and followed Sikh… https://t.co/VQEWMqiFih — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 17, 2025



Politician extends support to SGPC protests

This tweet comes in response to the post shared by Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira on X, wherein he had said, “I support the demand of @SGPCAmritsar to ban the film Emergency directed by @KanganaTeam a known critic of farmers & Sikhs without knowing their contribution towards our country. SGPC is our elected representative body and @BhagwantMann should take immediate steps to ban the film that depicts Sikhs in bad light and brings defamation to our state of Punjab and its people-Khaira”.

About the protests in Punjab

Meanwhile, the SGPC has continued with their protests by demanding a ban on the release of the Kangana Ranaut starrer. They have issued statements to the media stating that they have organized these protests outside theatres in order to ensure that the film doesn’t release in the state.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency put on hold for release in Punjab after SGPC demands ban

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.