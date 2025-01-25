The much-anticipated film Deva has been keeping not just the audience but even its cast on edge, if the recent details are anything to go by! Sources close to the film have revealed that in a rare move, acclaimed director Rosshan Andrrews wanted a highly guarded climax scene. In fact, the filmmaker went on to ensure that the final scene of the film was kept a complete mystery, even to its actors Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, and Pavail Gulati.

Revealing details of the same, an insider source asserted that none of the actors working on Deva received scripts which included the climax scene. “The scripts shared with Shahid, Pooja, Kubbra, Pavail, and others didn’t have that scene written at all. The director wanted to create the same sense of intrigue and anticipation among the cast that the audience will feel when the film releases,” the source added.

The source went on to continue that this unique decision was part of Rosshan Andrrews’ strategy to maintain the element of surprise during the shoot and to ensure genuine, unfiltered performances from the cast. It seems that by keeping everyone, including the main stars in suspense, the director wanted to preserve the authenticity of their reactions and heighten the thrill of the narrative.

Ever since the trailer of Deva dropped, fans have been eagerly awaiting its release. The electrifying action sequences, coupled with high-energy tracks like ‘Bhasad Macha’ and ‘Marzi Cha Malik’ have created an undeniable buzz. Marking the debut of Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is expected to be an electrifying and explosive action thriller and it will hit theatres on January 31, 2025.

