Farhan Akhtar began his career as a writer-director-producer and soon became an all-rounder as he became an actor as well as singer with Rock On (2008). He earned a massive following for his acting chops. However, it’s been a while since he acted in films. Though he was seen in a small but impactful role in the Marvel series Ms Marvel (2022), his last feature film was Toofaan way back in 2021. Meanwhile, his last film in cinemas, The Sky Is Pink (2019), was released more than 5 years ago. As a result, there’s a lot of curiosity for 120 Bahadur, starring Farhan Akhtar in a leading role. Bollywood Hungama has stumbled upon an interesting update about this much-awaited war flick.

EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar to head to Jaipur to shoot flashback scenes for 120 Bahadur

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Farhan Akhtar has shot the major portions of the film in Ladakh and Mumbai. Now, the final schedule remains which will be filmed in Jaipur, Rajasthan. It’ll last for 10 days and will focus on the flashback scenes of Farhan’s character.”

As per reports, the shoot began with a taxing schedule in Ladakh. The cast and crew braved the weather conditions to shoot in the Himalayan region. Then, in December, the talkie portions in Mumbai.

120 Bahadur is set during the Indo-China War of 1962. As the title suggests, it is about the 120 brave Indian soldiers who defended their post against an army of 5,000 Chinese soldiers. As per the press release, the film is a tribute to Maj Shaitan Singh Bhati PVC and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment.

120 Bahadur is all set to release on November 21, 2025. It is produced by Excel Entertainment and Trigger Happy Studios and directed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai.

In a recent interview, Farhan Akhtar revealed, “Not all films on the Army are made with their clearance. However, certain films require the Army’s blessings. Lakshya (2004; directed by Farhan Akhtar) was that, and now, 120 Bahadur. They ask questions when you reach out to them, and you should have answers. It’s their job to understand why you want to make that film. They should be comfortable.”

