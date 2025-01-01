Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films’ upcoming action-packed thriller Deva is undoubtedly a highly anticipated project. The makers have kept the audience hooked with constant updates that have only heightened the excitement. Now, further elevating the growing anticipation for the film, the makers have unveiled an electrifying new poster featuring the fresh look of Shahid Kapoor as a cop.

Deva: Makers drop electrifying First Poster of Shahid Kapoor with an Amitabh Bachchan connection

Amitabh Bachchan features in the poster

The new poster of Shahid Kapoor from Deva aims at keeping it raw and power-packed. Shahid, smoking a cigarette, looks undeniably rugged, exuding power and attitude. The poster’s appeal is further amplified by the background sketch of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan from his iconic 70s and 80s era, reminding us of his avatars from films like Coolie and Deewar, adding a layer of gravitas and an exciting sense of nostalgia. This unique combination of Shahid’s fierce look with Bachchan’s powerful presence has set the stage for what promises to be an intense cinematic experience. Fans of the star are excited to see this and are curious to know the reason behind using this reference.

About Deva

Directed by acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva will explore the chemistry of Shahid Kapoor with pan India actress Pooja Hegde for the first time. Apart from the duo, it will also feature popular actors Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in key roles but their characters continue to stay under wraps. While it is known that Shahid will be seen as a cop, the plotline and story too have not been revealed.

As fans eagerly await more details, the release date has been locked on January 31, 2025. Stay tuned for this gripping action-packed thriller.

