Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s much-anticipated New Year’s Eve concert in Ludhiana has sparked legal controversy. The event, which was part of his ongoing Dil-Luminati India Tour, became the center of attention after a complaint was filed against the artist for performing songs with alcohol references, such as 'Patiala Pegg', '5 Tara Theke', and 'Case (Jeeb Vicho Feem Labbiya)'.

Complaint Sparks Legal Action

As per a report by ANI, the complaint, filed by Punditrao Dharenavar, an assistant professor from Chandigarh, highlighted concerns about the impact of these songs, especially on young audiences. The complaint prompted the Deputy Director of the Women and Child Department in the Punjab Government to issue a formal notice to the Ludhiana District Commissioner. The notice urged local authorities to prevent Diljit Dosanjh from performing the controversial tracks during his live concert.

Legal Precedents and Warnings

Dharenavar’s complaint references prior warnings issued to Dosanjh by several commissions, advising against performing these songs, which are accused of glorifying alcohol consumption. Even with modified lyrics, the songs have remained a point of contention.

The legal challenge gains weight from a 2019 ruling by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which directed the police to ensure that no songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence are played at public events. The ruling noted that such songs have a detrimental impact, especially on children in the audience.

Criticism Over Song Choices and Values

Dharenavar also criticized Dosanjh for performing these songs while wearing a pagadi, a traditional headgear. He expressed that associating such negative messages with the revered symbol could send the wrong message to the audience, particularly to young impressionable minds.

Past Legal Scrutiny for Diljit Dosanjh

This legal issue is not the first for Diljit Dosanjh regarding his music's alcohol references. Earlier in 2024, the singer had received a legal notice during his concert in Hyderabad, where similar complaints about his song lyrics were raised. Additionally, at his Indore show, he faced accusations regarding black market ticket sales.

