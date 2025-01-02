In a recent roundtable for Galatta Plus, as producers came together to discuss cinema and its impact at the box office – it stirred a major debate among them regarding Hindi films, the current success of South Cinema, the OTT effect, the evolving preferences of audiences, among other topics. During the same, producers discussed about Telugu and other regional language stars making a debut in Bollywood and in the moment, Boney Kapoor recalled the impact of Kamal Haasan when he made his Hindi debut in Ek Duje Ke Liye, wherein he ended up referring to Jr NTR as ‘new face’.

While speaking about the impact of a South star making a Hindi debut on box office, Boney Kapoor recalled how Ek Duje Ke Liye, directed by South filmmaker K Balachander, which marked the debut of Kamal Haasan in Bollywood, set the cash registers ringing, making it one of the most loved films of all time. During the same, when Siddharth questioned whether a South filmmaker can create a box office record by taking a new face as the star of the film, Boney Kapoor jumped in to respond and said, “Yes absolutely. Why has Aditya Chopra taken Tarak (Jr NTR) for his film (War 2)?"

Naga Vamsi and Siddharth interject and assert that this is not the ‘right example’

While Naga Vamsi immediately interrupted Boney Kapoor adding that Jr NTR is not a ‘new face’, Siddharth went on to add, “You are talking about the biggest superstar of South industry working with the biggest superstar (Hrithik Roshan) of north industry, working with the biggest producer (Aditya Chopra) in India."

For the unversed, Jr NTR is expected to play the lead antagonist in this action spy film War 2 which is also expected to star Kiara Advani as the leading lady.

