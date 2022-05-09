A few days ahead of the release of the film, Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar has landed in legal trouble. Reportedly, a petition has been filed against the film in the Delhi High Court against a scene in its trailer. The film's trailer which was unveiled last month talks about female foeticide but also shows pre-natal sex-determination during ultrasound.

Delhi HC on Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar’s trailer- “Pre-natal sex-determination cannot be trivialised”

A plea was filed by Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak that cites that though the film focuses on female foeticide and strives to promote the cause of Save Girl Child, the trailer also shows ultrasound technology usage for sex determination which is restricted under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994. Now the Delhi HC, while hearing the plea said that an act like pre-natal sex-determination cannot be trivialised.

“There is nothing to show in the trailer that the lady is taken to the doctor clandestinely..What is coming out is, that any pregnant woman can be routinely taken to the centre with sonography machine and this can be done without any fetters," said the bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla after watching the trailer.

According to Live Law India, the plea states, "The ultrasound clinic scene where the technology of ultrasound for sex selection is being advertised openly without censor and as per section 3, 3A, 3B, 4, 6 & 22 of the PC & PNDT Act, same is not allowed & hence the instant PIL."

During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the filmmakers argued that there is a disclaimer in the trailer. In reply, the bench said that the disclaimer is barely visible or legible, further directing the counsel to take instructions. “Unless we see for ourselves and are satisfied, we are not going to permit this. You seek instructions or otherwise, we will have to stay this."

The court adjourned the matter for tomorrow after the Counsel said that they will produce the entire movie and take the judges to the relevant part.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Shalini Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah and Boman Irani. The film is helmed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Yash Raj Films and Maneesh Sharma.

