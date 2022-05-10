Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s latest flick The Kashmir Files has become one of the most successful films post-pandemic. Made on a reasonable budget, the film did draw mixed reviews amongst masses. While it became a blockbuster in the country, it is reported that The Kashmir Files has been banned in Singapore for 'provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims'.

According to Variety, the IMDA refused classification. The official statement said, "IMDA, in consultation with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has assessed the film to have exceeded the Film Classification Guidelines for its provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted in the on-going conflict in Kashmir. These representations have the potential to cause enmity between different communities and disrupt social cohesion and religious harmony in Singapore’s multi-racial and multi-religious society."

Under the Film Classification Guidelines, “any material that is denigrating to racial or religious communities in Singapore” will be refused classification.

The Kashmir Files stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Mithun Chakraborty among others. It was directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

