Last Updated 18.04.2024 | 5:28 PM IST

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

EXCLUSIVE: Zareen Khan on how she got into movies: “Films was just destiny”

In an exclusive interview to Bollywood Hungama, Zareen Khan opened up about how she got into films.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan made her debut in the film Veer alongside Salman Khan, capturing attention with her elegance and talent. Since her debut, she has continued to captivate audiences with her charm.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Zareen Khan talked about her comparisons with other actresses, journey in the film industry so far and a lot more. She also shared her experience of working with Salman Khan in her debut film Veer and then starring in Housefull 2. She also opened about the negativity she received for being a part of Hate Story 3. She also shared how she reacted to casting couch offers.

On asking upon how did get into films, she said, “Film was just destiny, it was God’s plan”. She added that as a kid when she used to look at actresses, she used to think how perfect they were and on the other hand, she didn’t know anything about fashion and makeup.

She also opened about media and audiences comparing her with Katrina Kaif even before her first film Veer got released. She said, “Comparisons are not good for your career, which I realized later.” Adding on it she continued “Finally after so many years, people now know me by name.”

Also Read: Zareen Khan gives Archana Kochhar’s collection more glamour, at Pune Fashion Week

