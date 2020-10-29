Bollywood Hungama

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash fails to show up at the NCB office for questioning

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash has been under the NCB’s radar for quite sometime after the drugs probe during Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case came to light. The actress’ manager had some links to drug peddlers and was called for questioning by the Narcotics Control Bureau regarding the same. After the recent raid at her apartment, the NCB had summoned her once again on Wednesday for questioning.

However, as per the sources, Karishma Prakash did not turn up for the questioning and one of the officers mentioned that she did not give a reason behind her absence. Even during the raid, she was not present at her apartment but it was conducted among the presence of her acquaintances. During the said raid, 1.7 grams of charas and two bottles of CBD oil were recovered from Karishma Prakash’s house.

The Narcotics Control Bureau will be sending across another summon to Karishma Prakash after a two-day wait. The peddler in touch with Karishma has been arrested in the FIR no. 16/20 case along with Nikhil Saldana who was also found having connections to the said case.

