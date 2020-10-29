Bollywood Hungama

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan tests negative for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Coronavirus has taken a toll on almost everyone across the globe and despite maintaining all the necessary precautions, there is a considerable rise in the number of cases. The pandemic had brought the film and television industry to a halt for the first time in history and it has recently begun opening up again. A few days ago, Hrithik Roshan’s mother, Pinkie Roshan had confirmed that she had contracted Coronavirus.

Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan tests negative for COVID-19

 

Speaking to a publication, she had confirmed that she was COVID-19 positive and was asymptomatic. However, considering the protocol, she was expected to undergo a test after 15 days once again to confirm the status of the virus. Her husband Rakesh Roshan has now confirmed that Pinkie Roshan has tested negative and is doing well. The veteran actor and director spoke to a leading daily about the same and those that are close to the family have clearly heaved a sigh of relief.

There have been no further statements from the Roshans regarding this matter.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan’s mother Pinkie Roshan tests positive for COVID-19

