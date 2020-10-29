Touted to be the biggest action drama in the making, the Hindi remake of Marathi film Mulshi Pattern starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma is ready to roll. The film, which was titled Guns Of North, will now be called Antim as it focuses on the face-off between a gangster and a cop. In September, it was revealed that Salman Khan had backed out as the script underwent multiple changes amid the quarantine. Since the changes were necessary, the makers found a way to justify Khan's presence in the film and now he is back on board as the Sikh cop. It was also learnt that Mulshi Pattern actor Mahesh Manjrekar will direct the Hindi remake after replacing the previous director Abhiraj Minawala.

According to a daily, after completing the shoot of Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai, Salman is raring to get back to work. The shooting will commence on November 15 in Mumbai. Mahesh Manjrekar is currently working towards amplifying the story and the confrontation between the good and the bad. After multiple changes, the script has been locked in and Salman's character is very important to the narrative. Along with his usual heroism, it will present him in a raw and intense way.

Since it is now called Antim, it signifies the end of the evil. The film will have a start-to-finish schedule at venues in Mumbai and Karjat. The majority of the chunk is set in a village that will be recreated in the studio. The actor will be shooting action sequences and the filming will go on until January.

After the shooting is wrapped, Salman Khan will kick off Tiger 4 in February which reunites him with Katrina Kaif. It will be directed by Maneesh Sharma.

Coming back to Antim, it will release in five different languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Oriya.

