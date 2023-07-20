Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Nag Ashwin’s Project K, starring Prabhas in the lead.

Deepika Padukone will not be attending the San Diego Comic-Con event for the upcoming film Project K due to the ongoing actors' strike in Hollywood, according to a report by India Today.

Deepika Padukone to skip Project K launch at San Diego Comic-Con due to actors’ strike: Report

For the unversed, the strike, which began in May 2023, is being led by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and the Writers Guild of America (WGA). The unions are protesting against the labour laws in Hollywood, which they say are unfair to actors and writers.

Deepika is a member of SAG-AFTRA, and the union has instructed its members not to attend any promotional events for their films or to shoot for new projects until the strike is over. As a result, Deepika will not be able to attend the San Diego Comic-Con event for Project K.

The strike is now in its third month, and there is no end in sight. It has already had a significant impact on Hollywood, with several films and television shows being delayed or cancelled. The strike is a major setback for the film industry, and it is unclear when it will end.

Speaking of Project K, the much-awaited movie features Pan-Indian star Prabhas in the lead role, while Deepika Padukone appears as the female lead. Legendary actor Kamal Haasan is playing the lead antagonist in the film. The ensemble star cast of the Nag Ashwin directorial will also star Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan arrives in San Diego ahead of Project K launch at Comic-Con

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.