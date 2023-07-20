Celebrity couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on Wednesday, July 19. The couple took to their respective social media handles and shared a joint post to make the official announcement. The couple can be seen posing for a photo with their new born while covering his face with a heart emoji. The caption read, “Us / We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes.”

It’s a boy! Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta welcome first child; drop heart-warming pic

According to a report in ETimes, both Ishita and the baby are in good health, bringing relief to their fans. The actress gave birth at a hospital in Mumbai and is currently recovering. She is expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday, July 21, as she begins a new chapter in her life.

Before the baby's birth, Ishita and Vatsal delighted their followers with pictures from a beautiful pregnancy photo shoot, sharing their excitement and happiness with the world.

The celebrations started well in advance, as Ishita and Vatsal moved into their new home a few months ago. The actress actively participated in the inauguration rituals, adding warmth and positivity to their new abode. Just days before moving into their new house, Ishita was showered with love and blessings during a traditional god bharai (baby shower) ceremony, attended by close friends and family. Notably, the event was graced by Bollywood actress Kajol and Ishita's sister, Tanushree Dutta.

Ishita Dutta, renowned for her performance as Anju Salgaonkar in the 2022 blockbuster Drishyam 2, continued to work during her pregnancy. She completed her projects before entering the third trimester.

Meanwhile, Vatsal Sheth recently wrapped up shooting for his Gujarati debut film, a comedy-drama co-starring Helly Shah. The title of the film is yet to be revealed, but the excitement among the fans is already palpable.

