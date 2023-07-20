Just yesterday, there were reports that the Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer The Lady Killer had hit a setback due to budget issues. However, denying the same Shailesh Singh, one of the producer of the much-awaited crime thriller revealed that it was the weather that had played truant causing a delay in the shoot of the film. No, it is learnt that post the monsoon showers that have hot various parts of the country; the project is set to finish its last schedule post the non-stop showers across North India.

“The last schedule of the film should wrap once the lashing of monsoon subsides in the North. It will have to be an outdoor schedule for the film because the location plays the perfect setting for this broody, crime thriller and the film has already been shot extensively in the North. So, as soon as the production house plans the last schedule, actors will wrap the film,” informs a trade source.

Talking exclusively to Bollywood Hungama Shailesh Singh revealed he real issue saying, “W were shooting and have completed almost the entire project and it is in post-production. About 3 to 4 days of patchwork shoot remains. But, since this shoot is an outdoor schedule in Uttarakhand we had to push it due to the weather and rains." Ask him about the shoot resuming and he continues, "We were to shoot in the first week of July, but with the rains and floods things changed. Now, since it is an outdoor shoot we have to wait until things return to somewhat it was like. We will resume shooting once there is a dry spell." As of now 80% of The Lady Killer has already been shot, with just a few days more shoot pending the film is expected to wrap as expected.

Talking about the project, The Lady Killer marks the first collaboration of Arjun with Ajay Bahl. The film was announced with a lot of fanfare and was keenly awaited by lovers of the thriller genre. Interestingly, the film will see Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar coming together for the first time on the big screen as well. Directed by Ajay Bahl, The Lady Killer is expected to be a murder mystery and it is slated to release next year.

