Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh rent Mumbai apartment for Rs 7 lakh a month

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh rent Mumbai apartment for Rs 7 lakh a month

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have added another chapter to their real estate portfolio. The duo has leased a lavish apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Beau Monde Towers Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, located in the prime locality of Prabhadevi. The apartment comes with a hefty monthly rent of Rs 7 lakhs.

A Glimpse of the New Apartment

As per a report by Square Yards, the leased property boasts a built-up area of 3,245 sq. ft. and a carpet area of 2,319.50 sq. ft., offering ample space for their growing family. With three dedicated car parking spaces, the apartment is part of a premium residential project by the Ashwin Sheth Group.

The lease agreement, registered in November 2024, spans 36 months. The rent is structured to increase from Rs 7 lakhs for the first 18 months to Rs 7.35 lakhs for the remaining period. The couple also deposited Rs 21 lakhs as an initial security amount.

A Neighborhood of Convenience and Prestige

Prabhadevi, one of Mumbai’s most sought-after locales, offers seamless connectivity to major city hubs via the Western Express Highway and the Worli-Bandra Sea Link. The area is home to the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple and is close to popular landmarks such as Dadar Beach and High Street Phoenix.

Deepika Padukone is no stranger to Beau Monde Towers; she already owns property in the same complex. The couple’s latest addition aligns with Deepika’s recent real estate investments, including a luxurious Bandra apartment and a sprawling bungalow in Alibaug.

Speaking of the professional front, both were recently seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. While Deepika is on maternity break, Ranveer resumed working a while ago. 

Also Read: Ranveer Singh launches SuperYou, teams up with Nikunj Biyani; Deepika Padukone cheers for her husband

