Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh has stepped into the health and nutrition space with the launch of SuperYou, a protein food and supplements brand co-founded with entrepreneur Nikunj Biyani. The brand's highlight product is India’s first protein wafer bar, leveraging innovative fermented yeast protein technology to combine nutrition with indulgence.

Revolutionising Protein Snacks with SuperYou

SuperYou’s protein wafer bars aim to redefine the perception of protein snacks. Each bar contains 10g of protein, 3g of fibre, and no added sugar, providing a healthy option for individuals across all age groups. The initial range includes flavours such as chocolate, choco-peanut butter, strawberry crème, and cheese, with plans to launch 6–8 new flavours soon.

Talking about the innovative product, Ranveer Singh explained, “With SuperYou, I'm bringing a part of my own journey to everyone. I've always believed that power and unstoppable energy come from within, but sometimes, you need that extra boost. That's what SuperYou is about: it’s that push, that charge in a bar that everyone can access. We've created something unique—something that's as fun and bold as it is good for you.”

Singh also expressed his vision to challenge conventional protein snacks by infusing personality, exciting flavours, and accessibility into SuperYou’s offerings.

Deepika Padukone reacts

The renowned actress, who is currently enjoying her motherhood, decided to cheer for her beloved husband. She took to the platform, and reposted the video on her Instagram story as she captioned, "So incredibly proud of you and the team! <3 Well done guys!" This is not the first time where the actress hsa showcased her support towards Ranveer's work. In the past, the actress has often dropped comments where she has given a shoutout to her husband, hailing his achievements.

A Dynamic Campaign Led by Ranveer Singh

The launch of SuperYou is supported by a vibrant promotional campaign featuring Ranveer Singh, whose energetic persona embodies the brand’s ethos of boldness and vitality. The campaign underscores the importance of healthy, convenient protein options that fit seamlessly into everyday life.

Nikunj Biyani, co-founder of SuperYou, shared his excitement about the partnership with Singh: “Ranveer is a powerhouse and pure energy personified—he doesn’t just live life, he charges through it, full throttle. That’s the spirit behind SuperYou. We want SuperYou to be the go-to boost for anyone who wants to be big, bold, and full of life!”

