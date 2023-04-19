Yash Raj Film's latest release Pathaan created havoc at the box-office with its unprecedented collections. The film created history by becoming an all time blockbuster and the highest grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has been a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious Spy Universe and starred the biggest superstars of the country - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film also witnessed the spectacular reunion of SRK and Salman Khan, on the big screen, after almost three decades as two super-spies Pathaan and Tiger, respectively.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan blaze the screen in YRF’s Pathaan x Tiger theme video, watch

Audience was thrilled to see SRK-Salman fight it out together in the iconic scene of Pathaan and are eagerly awaiting for their next collaboration in this year's Diwali bonanza Tiger 3. While there's some time to witness the two superstars yet again on the big screen, YRF has today unveiled the theme song from Pathaan.

The theme song, composed by Vishal-Sheykhar, features SRK and Salman from one of the most loved scenes of the film and is the perfect tease for the fans of the superstars, for their next collaboration. The theme has created a lot of buzz among fans.

“On behalf of all Salman Khan fans in the world we wish this Movie a great success,” wrote a fan in the comments section. Meanwhile, another commented, “One of the greatest scene in Bollywood with legendary musical composition, cannot wait to see SRK & Salman together again.”

Speaking of the upcoming project, Bollywood Hungama had earlier reported that it will be one of the costliest films in Bollywood. A source informed us, “This film is mounted on a huge scale. As a result, its budget will be sky-high. Aditya Chopra and his team have locked the budget of Tiger vs Pathaan at Rs. 300 crores. This figure doesn’t include star fees as both of them have opted for profit share.”

