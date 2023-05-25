The 23rd edition of the IIFA (International Indian Film Academy) Awards is all set to take place from tomorrow – May 26 and 27 at Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi. The fact that this is one of the grandest film events of the globe is seen by the number of tickets that have been sold so far.

IIFA 2023: About 25000 people and 120 celebrities to attend this year’s edition at Abu Dhabi

About 11,000 people are expected to attend the Sobha Realty IIFA Rocks on May 26 and 14,000 are expected to attend the NEXA IIFA Awards on May 27. Hence, the total number of people expected to attend this year’s edition goes up to an impressive 25,000.

About 120 celebrities from across the globe are expected to grace the event, along with 240 plus media delegation. From the Bollywood actors who would be attending the include, Salman Khan, Kamal Haasan, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal and Fardeen Khan. The actresses who have confirmed their participation include Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Mouni Roy and Genelia D’Souza who will be accompanying husband Riteish Deshmukh.

This year’s edition will see performances from Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh and Iulia Vantur. After this year’s performance, Nora will become the only Bollywood personality to perform twice at the IIFA in all these years.

Sharing her excitement about her performance this year, Iulia said, “I am super super super excited. I just finished the rehearsals, and I am filled with a lot of energy. The music on which we are performing is so dynamic and full of energy. I will perform with artiste which I really like.” Giving a hint of who she will be performing with, she sang a line from Sukhbir’s iconic song, ‘Ishq Tera Tadpawe.’

IIFA 2023, however, is not just about the performances. Filmmaker Kabir Khan and Omung Kumar will be hosting masterclasses and workshops on filmmaking. Sharing his excitement at his session, Khan recently said in a statement, “I’m really looking forward to the interaction as it will give me a chance to retrospect and introspect on my choices too. This kind of knowledge exchange not only makes for a stimulating conversation, (but) it also works to the benefit of cinema. I will not only be celebrating box-office wins and awards, but also reflecting on the failures of projects one was passionate about and negative press which can dent your confidence as a filmmaker momentarily but can never keep you down.”

Also Read: IIFA 2023: Kamal Haasan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Manish Malhotra to be honoured

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.