Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer The Intern remake to go on floors in first quarter of 2024?

Back in 2021, Bollywood Hungama was the first to break the news that The Intern's Indian adaptation will star Piku co-stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. The film was initially supposed to star late actor Rishi Kapoor. After his demise in 2020, we confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan will be replacing Rishi Kapoor in the official Hindi remake of the Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro namesake starrer. Since then, there has not been any update on the project and many reports claimed Deepika had departed the project, which she was co-producing under KA Productions. But, it seems like the project is back on track and ready to kick off in 2024.

The film reportedly will go on floors in the first quarter of 2024 following the release of Fighter. A source News18, “The Intern remake will mark Deepika’s second production venture after Chhapaak. She’s still very much a part of the project in the capacity of both a producer and actor. The film might have suffered many delays due to unavoidable circumstances but the makers are finally ready to roll it.”

“If all goes well, the shoot of the film will begin in January-February next year. While Deepika will be a part of the first schedule of the film, it’s still unclear as to when Big B will begin shoot,” the source added.

At the time of the announcement in 2020, she said, “The Intern is an intimate, relationship-driven film, set in and around the workplace; a story that I believe is very relevant to the present-day social and cultural environment. I have been looking for a light, breezy comedy-drama and this story fits in seamlessly. I cannot wait to begin this journey.”

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has Singham Again with Rohit Shetty, Fighter with Siddharth Anand and Kalki 2898 AD with Nag Ashwin in 2024.

