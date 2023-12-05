comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Chennai Floods: Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal rescued from Karapakkam; latter shares photos with rescue team

Aamir Khan and Tamil actor-producer Vishnu Vishal were stranded at Karapakkam amid Chennai rains.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After being in a distressing situation for nearly 24 hours amid Chennai floods, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has been rescued. He was in the city to look after his ailing mother. In the photos circulating on the internet, Khan can be seen getting help from the rescue officers. For the unversed, Cyclone Michaung has caused havoc in Chennai.

Besides Aamir, Tamil actor and producer Vishnu Vishal was also affected by the floods. On December 5, Vishal shared an update on X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared a couple of photos. The images also featured Aamir Khan seated in a rescue boat with the Tamil actor and others affected by the flood.

Vishal tweeted, “Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded / Rescue operations have started in karapakkam.. / Saw 3 boats functioning already / Great work by TN govt in such testing times / Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly.”

The cyclonic storm is currently active and expected to intensify further over the Bay of Bengal into a severe cyclonic storm.

Coming back to Vishal, he will next be seen in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Lal Salaam. The upcoming flick will also star Rajinikanth in an extended cameo. Meanwhile, Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha. The film did not perform well at the box office. Post the debacle, Aamir Khan announced a hiatus. Now, he is all set to make a comeback soon.

Also Read: Chennai Floods: Suriya and Karthi donate Rs. 10 lakh amid Cyclone Michaung

