Deepak Tijori announces his next film Tipsy, Shama Sikander, Raai Laxmi among other cast members (details revealed)

Deepak Tijori, the antagonist of Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikander, turned director with films like Oops!, Khamoshh… Khauff Ki Raat, Tom, Dick, and Harry among others. Now, he is all set for thriller entertainer titled Tipsy. Producers Raju Chadha & Rahul Mittra had roped actor-director Deepak Tijori for their next-an adventure thriller.

The film will star Raai Laxmi, Nazia Hussain, Kainaat Arora, Alankrita Sahai and Shama Sikander. The film will be shot in exotic locations mostly around London. The makers plan to go on floor in September 2019. Mohaan Nadaar will co-produce the project.

Earlier, the sources revealed that the film is a drama thriller, exposing the dark underbelly of Mumbai, and three women drive primarily this film.

