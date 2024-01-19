The inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 is going to be one of the most significant events in India post-independence. As a result, it has grabbed the headlines for weeks for multiple reasons. Bollywood Hungama has been the first one to inform readers about the various celebrities who have been invited to grace the historic occasion. Earlier today, we also broke the news that many cinema halls will be screening Ramanand Sagar’s epic TV show 'Ramayan' on January 22. And now, we bring to you another breaking news in this regard.

BREAKING: PVR Inox cinemas to screen Ayodhya Ram Temple inauguration live on January 22

Bollywood Hungama has learned that several theatres of PVR Inox will live-stream the inauguration of the Ram Temple on January 22. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Over the last few years, multiplexes have aired exciting cricket and football matches. These screenings have got a good response. The Ram Temple inauguration will also be screened live to the audience. The moviegoers will get a chance to witness history, that too, on the big screen with a great sound system. Looking at the enthusiasm for this event and also that most offices will be shut until the afternoon, the PVR Inox team expects a huge turnout.”

An industry insider commented, “This works well for the theatres since this week is dry. In fact, PVR Inox properties are even showing old classics this week as they have space. But showing the Ram Mandir ceremony live is a smart idea. Anyway, the footfalls in cinemas on January 22 morning will be very low as the whole country will be glued to watching the ceremony live in their homes. The screening will give a chance to the aam junta to watch it on a grand scale. The multiplexes will also benefit as they’ll have healthy ticket sales.”

The advance booking for the Ram Temple inauguration event is expected to begin soon. Another source also informed us that every moviegoer would get popcorn free with every ticket.

Meanwhile PVR Inox theatres, at present, are showing timeless films in select theatres as part of the Nostalgia Film Festival like Agneepath (2012), Chak De India (2007), Dil To Pagal Hai (1997), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Om Shanti Om (2007) and Saathiya (2002). Moreover, Mumbai-centric films like Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958), Dhobi Ghat (2011), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983), Joram (2023), Life In A Metro (2007), Mumbai Meri Jaan (2008) and Wake Up Sid (2009), too, are being shown. Secondly, between January 19 and 21, as part of National Popcorn Day celebrations, moviegoers can refill their salted popcorn tubs unlimited times.

