Singer Darshan Raval has married his ‘best friend’ Dharal Surelia in a beautiful traditional ceremony. The singer shared pictures from the wedding on his Instagram, showing Dharal looking stunning in a red lehenga, while Raval wore a white, heavily decorated sherwani. He captioned the post, “My best friend forever.” The wedding pictures are now going viral.

Darshan Raval ties the knot with ‘best friend’ Dharal Surelia in traditional wedding ceremony

In a series of pictures shared by Darshan Raval on his Instagram, the couple is seen smiling happily as they begin their new journey together. The first photo shows Darshan holding his wife Dharal close, while the second features them seated at the mandap with beautiful white garlands around their necks. The third photo is a close-up of the newlyweds holding hands. The next picture captures a candid moment of the couple posing, and the final snap shows them smiling brightly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darshan Raval (@darshanravaldz)

As soon as the couple shared pictures from their beautiful wedding, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. One user wrote, “From secretly rooting for you guys to screaming happy married life out loud. So dreamy you guys look.” Another friend commented, “The day we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived, and it couldn't have been more perfect! Watching you step into this beautiful new chapter of life fills my heart with joy. Here's to a lifetime of love, laughter, and countless memories. You both deserve all the happiness in the world, and I’m so proud to call you my family. Congratulations to the most beautiful couple! Love you both to the fullest.” A third user added, “Congratulations to you both… so, so happy for you!”

According to her Instagram bio, Dharal has a background in architecture and design. Meanwhile, Darshan Raval is a popular singer known for hits like ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo,’ ‘Main Woh Chaand’ from Teraa Surroor,’ ‘Kheech Meri Photo,’ ‘Chogada,’ ‘Dhindora Baje Re’ from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and ‘Sahibaa’ from The Great Indian Family.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

