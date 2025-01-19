The highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 is set to take place this Sunday, bringing the season to an exciting conclusion. Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the finale promises to be a star-studded affair with special appearances by Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan. The show, which has captivated audiences for 104 days, will see six finalists competing for the winner’s trophy and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Bigg Boss 18 grand finale: Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan to attend Salman Khan-hosted show

What to Expect from the Bigg Boss 18 Finale?

The grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 marks the end of a season filled with drama, entertainment, and intense competition. The six finalists—Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh—will battle it out for the coveted title. With Rajat, Karanveer, and Vivian emerging as the frontrunners, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will emerge victorious.

As the host of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan has been a pivotal figure throughout the season, guiding contestants and engaging with audiences every weekend. Known for his charismatic hosting style, Salman will take the stage for the grand finale, adding his unique flair to the evening. Fans are looking forward to his interactions with the finalists and the special guests.

With the finale just days away, speculation about the winner is at an all-time high. Online polls and fan forums suggest a tight competition among Rajat Dalal, Karanveer Mehra, and Vivian Dsena. The eventual winner will not only take home the trophy and the cash prize but also the adoration of millions of fans across the country.

