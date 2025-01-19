A man was arrested in Maharashtra's Thane early this morning for allegedly attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence, according to the police, as per a report by NDTV. The accused, 30-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad, was apprehended near the Hiranandani Estate in Kasarvadavali, located about 35 kilometres from Khan's residence.

Saif Ali Khan Attack: Mumbai Police arrest another suspect from Thane, evidence suggests he is a Bangladeshi

“Investigation has revealed that he went to Saif's house with the intention of theft. It seems the accused is a Bangladeshi,” senior police official Dixit Gedam stated during a press conference following the arrest.

He added, “We have recovered some items from him that suggest he is from Bangladesh. He came to India illegally and changed his name to Bijoy Das. He has been living in Mumbai for about four months and was working at a housekeeping agency.”

The intruder reportedly managed to break into Saif Ali Khan's home through the back fire exit. His maid spotted him and screamed for help. When Khan confronted him, the attacker stabbed him six times before fleeing. The actor was quickly rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where doctors have reported that he is recovering well.

A police statement said as per the publication, “The robber asked for money and when he was opposed, he attacked the maid Junu and Saif Ali Khan and injured them. Police have taken the accused into custody on the basis of technical evidence. The accused's name is Shariful Islam Shehzad and he is a Bangladeshi national.”

Earlier on Saturday, a suspect identified as 31-year-old Aakash Kailash Kannojia from Mumbai was detained at Chhattisgarh's Durg railway station. Officials stated that he was “caught from the Mumbai-Howrah Jnaneswari Express based on information provided by the Mumbai Police.”

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials said, “Around 2 pm, when the train reached Durg, the suspect - who was sitting in the general compartment - deboarded and was immediately taken into custody. He is being interrogated.”

“The Mumbai Police had sent the suspect's photo, train number and location to the RPF, after which he was caught,” they said. “The man was travelling without a ticket,” they added. Sources noted that the detained passenger resembled the suspect in the actor-stabbing case.

The attack on the popular actor has shocked the nation and raised concerns about the law and order situation in Mumbai.

