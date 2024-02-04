The lady in question has also filed a police complaint against Darshan Jariwala in a police station in Kolkata.

Veteran actor Darshan Jariwala recently resigned from the post of the Vice President and Executive Member of CINTAA (Cine and TV Artistes Association). The resignation comes more than a month after he was accused of cheating by a female media professional from Kolkata. The journalist has accused Jariwala of getting married to her in a temple through Gandharva Vivaah and impregnating her but later disowning her and her unborn child.

Darshan Jariwala resigns as CINTAA Vice President after being accused of cheating by female media professional

Actor Amit Behl, who is the General Secretary of CINTAA, told Times of India, “Since it was affecting the reputation of CINTAA, he has resigned from all the three positions of CINTAA. Although the lady is not our member but a lot of our colleagues are friends with her on social media and were getting disturbed.”

The media professional has lodged a police complaint against Jariwala at a police station in Kolkata for allegedly cheating in the relationship. A source from the industry told Bollywood Hungama that Jariwala has filed a case of defamation against her.

Darshan Jariwala is a known actor in Hindi and Gujarati films and Hindi web shows. He has more than 90 projects to his name in over two-decade old career. His last Gujarati movie Kamthaan released just two days back on Friday February 2.

Also Read: Prajakta Koli opens up about harrowing experiences with public sexual abuse; says, “When I got down I noticed a bulge in his pants”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.