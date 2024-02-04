Ayush Kejriwal has accused Chandna and her team of requesting free clothes for her wedding festivities.

As Indian television star Surbhi Chandna gears up for her upcoming wedding with Karan Sharma, a fashion designer has levelled accusations against her and her team for allegedly requesting free outfits for the ceremony.

SHOCKING! Surbhi Chandna accused of requesting “Free wedding outfits” by designer

Renowned designer Ayush Kejriwal recently took to social media, sharing screenshots of a conversation with Chandna's stylist. The message, purportedly from the actress's team, inquired about sourcing outfits "on social media credit basis," offering "hi-resolution images and tags on all platforms" in exchange.

Kejriwal expressed his disapproval, stating, "No thank you, why should I give outfits for free for someone's wedding functions?! That's ridiculous. If she can afford a lavish wedding in a palace, she certainly can pay for her clothes." He further elaborated on his policy against gifting outfits to celebrities, emphasising that the request for a wedding felt particularly unreasonable.

As of now, neither Chandna nor her team has responded to the designer's accusations. The couple had previously announced their upcoming nuptials through a social media post, though official wedding dates remain undisclosed.

Reports suggest the wedding will be a destination ceremony held in a Jaipur palace on March 1 and 2, with no reception planned.

Also Read: Surbhi Chandna announces her wedding with longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.