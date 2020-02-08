Bollywood Hungama

Sandra Bullock, Violas Davis, Jon Bernthal among others to star in Netflix thriller written by Mission Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie

ByMonica Yadav

After the smash-hit Birdbox, Hollywood star Sandra Bullock is returning to the streaming giant with yet another interesting thriller. The thriller will star How To Get Away With Murder actress Violas Davis, Daredevil stars Jon Bernthal and Vincent D’Onofrio, Linda Emond, Emma Nelson, Aisling Franciosi and Rob Morgan.

Sandra Bullock, Violas Davis, Jon Bernthal among others to star in Netflix thriller written by Mission Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie

Variety revealed, “Bullock’s character is released from prison after serving time for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from her former friends and peers, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister she was forced to leave behind.”

The thriller will be penned by Mission Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie, Nora Fingscheidt to direct the upcoming project. Graham King’s GK Films with Sandra Bullock’s Fortis Films and Veronica Ferres’ Construction Film will jointly produce the film.

Tags : , , , , ,
