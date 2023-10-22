Dalip Tahil gets 2 months’ jail for drunk driving and crashing into an auto in 2018

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has been sentenced to 2 months in jail by a magistrate court in Mumbai in a drunk driving case. The actor was reportedly involved in an accident when he rammed his car into an auto-rickshaw, leaving a woman injured. This incident took place in Khar, Mumbai in 2018.

As per a report in Times of India, the magistrate court relied on the doctor's evidence, who confirmed the smell of alcohol, Tahil's pupils being dilated, his walk being unsteady and his speech incoherent.

The 65-year-old actor has worked in several movies including Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Baazigar, Ishq, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag among others. His last movie was the Vidyut Jammwal starrer IB 71. The film, which released earlier this year, saw him play the character of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. His last web series came last year in the form of Mind The Malhotras.

