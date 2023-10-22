comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 22.10.2023 | 10:02 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Dalip Tahil gets 2 months’ jail for drunk driving and crashing into an auto in 2018

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Dalip Tahil gets 2 months’ jail for drunk driving and crashing into an auto in 2018

en Bollywood News Dalip Tahil gets 2 months’ jail for drunk driving and crashing into an auto in 2018
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has been sentenced to 2 months in jail by a magistrate court in Mumbai in a drunk driving case. The actor was reportedly involved in an accident when he rammed his car into an auto-rickshaw, leaving a woman injured. This incident took place in Khar, Mumbai in 2018.

Dalip Tahil gets 2 months’ jail for drunk driving and crashing into an auto in 2018

Dalip Tahil gets 2 months’ jail for drunk driving and crashing into an auto in 2018

As per a report in Times of India, the magistrate court relied on the doctor's evidence, who confirmed the smell of alcohol, Tahil's pupils being dilated, his walk being unsteady and his speech incoherent.

The 65-year-old actor has worked in several movies including Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Baazigar, Ishq, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag among others. His last movie was the Vidyut Jammwal starrer IB 71. The film, which released earlier this year, saw him play the character of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. His last web series came last year in the form of Mind The Malhotras.

ALSO READ: Dalip Tahil to play antagonist in Ashutosh Gowariker’s next production Toolsidas Junior

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Avinash Tiwary recalls being "delusional"…

REVEALED: Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki to release…

Bombay High Court rules against a plea to…

Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham…

First look poster of Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar…

Armaan Malik announces his sophomore album…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification