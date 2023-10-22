Following her performance in the blockbuster Jawan, Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra is ready to test the international waters with the world premiere of her upcoming film Mrs, the Hindi remake of the Malayalam movie The Great Indian Kitchen. The film has been announced to have its first screening at the 27th edition of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, which is set to take place from November 3-19, 2023. The movie will premiere on November 17, 2023.

The film’s director Arati Kadav shared a few glimpses from the film along with the announcement on her Instagram on Sunday. She wrote, “Happy to announce the World Premiere of our film Mrs at 27th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival(Poff). We all are super duper thrilled to be part of the lineup."

Sanya’s international conquer begins here! Grateful to Baweja Studios, and Jio Studios for this opportunity. Thank you Harman Baweja. Grateful to the wonderful cast and crew whose immense hardwork and dedication made this happen. More details coming soon.”

The synopsis of the film on the POFF website reads, “The exotically delicious film guides us through Indian cuisine, but layer by layer reveals the unfortunate role of women who only cook, clean, and submit to sex-addicted hubbies. Dance teacher Richa has an instant connection to the wealthy doctor Diwakar but soon finds herself in an overcooked and tasteless happily ever after laced with misogyny, arrogance, and stubbornness. The kitchen has the solution to all problems. So, Richa cooks splendid dishes with love and dedication and refuses to yield to male dominance.”

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Pammi Baweja, and Harman Baweja, the film stars Sanya Malhotra, Nishant Dahiya, and Kanwaljit Singh.

