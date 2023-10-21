Avinash Tiwary recalls being “delusional” during Bambai Meri Jaan as heavy weather conditions and multiple lockdowns destroyed the “hopes and efforts” of the team; pens a heartfelt note

Avinash Tiwary has captivated audiences with his exceptional acting prowess in hit OTT shows like Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, and Khakee. His phenomenal portrayal of Dara in Bambai Meri Jaan has particularly resonated with viewers, garnering rave reviews from critics and fans alike.

Avinash Tiwary recalls being “delusional” during Bambai Meri Jaan as heavy weather conditions and multiple lockdowns destroyed the “hopes and efforts” of the team; pens a heartfelt note

In a recent Instagram post, Tiwary shared a series of behind-the-scenes images that offer a glimpse into the actor's remarkable transformation for the role. The photos showcase Tiwary's unwavering commitment to his craft, as he underwent a physical and mental metamorphosis to embody the character of Dara.

Tiwary gained weight, grew his hair long, and shed all vanity in order to ensure that Dara never appeared desirable. He was determined to avoid glorifying or making a hero out of a complex and flawed individual. The actor's dedication to the role is evident in every frame of Bambai Meri Jaan. His performance is both nuanced and powerful, capturing the contradictions and complexities of Dara's character.

Tiwary's journey to bring Dara to life was not without its challenges. The production of Bambai Meri Jaan was plagued by setbacks, including lockdowns and natural disasters. However, Tiwary's commitment to the project never wavered. In his Instagram post, Tiwary expressed his gratitude to the cast, crew, and producers of Bambai Meri Jaan for their unwavering support. He also spoke about the personal significance of the project, stating that it has given him the confidence that Indian films and shows are ready to be consumed by a global audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avinash Tiwary (@avinashtiwary15)

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Avinash Tiwary says Bambai Meri Jaan is exciting: “The real joy is to really get to the intricacies of each relationship, mindsets”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.