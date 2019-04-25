Dabangg 3: Salman Khan to launch Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, role details LEAKED

Salman Khan is all set to impress us with Bharat. The trailer of the movie has already got us talking. People can’t get over the Salman Khan – Katrina Kaif chemistry. They are also in LOVE with their looks in the movie. While the Bharat buzz is going strong, Salman is shooting for Dabangg 3 currently in Mumbai. Bollywood Hungama has reported earlier that the shoot in Mumbai will happen in two parts: One in Filmcity and other one in Dahisar.

The movie has Sonakshi Sinha as the female lead but it also has Mouni Roy’s item track in it. Other than this, the makers are set to launch Ahwami Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter in the movie.

Leaked details suggest that she would be a part of the track which has Salman Khan’s entry. It is believed that he would save her from the goons and thus establish himself as the affable and responsible, Chulbul Pandey.

On work front, Salman will dive into Inshallah straight after wrapping up Dabangg 3. He also has Korean remake of Veteran in the pipeline along with his production commitments.

