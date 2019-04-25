Salim Khan, Helen and Madhur Bhandarkar receive 77th Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

Legendary Writer Salim Khan & Veteran actress Helen and Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar were among who received prestigious 77th Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award yesterday in Mumbai. Here are the pictures from the event.

While Salim and Helen were feted for their valuable contribution to the Indian cinema, Four times National award-winning filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar was felicitated at the 31st Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award ceremony for his outstanding contribution.

Bhandarkar known for realistic cinema has directed several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films. He has been awarded with several national and international honours including Padma Shri by Government of India.

Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards are given by Deenanath Smruti Pratishthan in memory of Late master Deenanath Mangeshkar.

The earlier recipients of Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award include eminent personalities like Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Actor Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, Aamir Khan, South superstar late Sivaji Ganesan, Sarod Maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Late vocalist Bhimsen Joshi, and singer Asha Bhosle, Kapil Dev, and other prominent celebrities.

