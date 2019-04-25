Bollywood Hungama
Randeep Hooda to play a cop in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s production (details inside)

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is producing an action thriller and has roped in the Highway star Randeep Hooda for the movie. The film revolves around Hooda playing the cop and it has a comic undertone to it.

Hooda has been deemed perfect for the role and therefore has been signed. The film will be directed by the Mubarakan writer Balwinder Singh Janjua. The movie will have a rustic appeal and therefore will be perfect for Hooda.

A source from the movie confirmed to this and said that Randeep plays a cop in the film which is written in a way that there are a lot of ups and downs in it. It seems that the movie has been written a long time ago and Balwinder is already working on the pre-production of the same.

Sanjay is currently working on his next directorial starring Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan. It is his first venture with Salman after many years and it is for the first time that he would be casting Alia and the Dabangg star together. It is therefore very obvious that the movie is much awaited amongst the masses.

Randeep will be seen next in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal with Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan.

Also Read: Randeep Hooda is all praises for Alia Bhatt as he takes a JIBE at Kangana Ranaut

