Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.09.2020 | 6:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Sadak 2 Laxmmi Bomb Dil Bechara Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Criminal Justice 2: Makers complete shoot; plan to release in November

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The success of the first season of Vikrant Massey starrer web series Criminal Justice paved the way for the second season with actress Kirti Kulhari in the lead. Reportedly, the makers of Criminal Justice 2 went on floors last month and have managed to complete the principal photography.

Criminal Justice 2: Makers complete shoot; plan to release in November

The first season was helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furai. The second season has been taken over by Rohan Sippy and Arjun Mukherjee. According to reports, the team had started shooting in the month of March this year but had to stop due to the pandemic. They resumed the shoot last month in Vasai and Mira Road and shot a few portions at Grant Road. The team expects to complete the dubbing and post-production in October so as to release the series in November.

In the second season, Pankaj Tripathi reprises his role as advocate Madhav Mishra who provides legal counsel to Kulhari's character who is accused of killing her abusive husband.

ALSO READ: “I was running too fast, lockdown has given me much needed respite” – Pankaj Tripathi

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Anurag Kashyap & Kangana Ranaut engage in…

"Jayaji is like my mother, I touch her…

Pradeep Sarkar's Notini Binodini starring…

Karan Johar heads to Goa with his mother…

Ravi Kishan responds to Jaya Bachchan’s…

Film personalities and others write an open…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification