Crew is constantly garnering love from the audience. With great word of mouth, the film opened up to amazing reviews, and it has grabbed a stronghold at the box office with a total worldwide gross of Rs 82.58 crores in just 6 days. Amid the rising fervour of the film among the masses, the makers have opened up a special offer for the audience with a Buy 1 Get 1 Free ticket.

The magic of Crew is currently ruling theaters across the globe. While the film has made its stronghold in the hearts of the audience and at the box office, the makers have arrived with a special offer for everyone. Now, the tickets for Crew will be Buy 1, Get 1 Free. Offer valid on BookMyShow for Friday, 5th April only. While this is indeed an offer for the audience to relish, it would surely attract more footfall to the theaters.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with Crew. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released on the big screens.

