comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 05.04.2024 | 1:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Crew Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Ruslaan Vedaa Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Crew makers bring buy-one-get-one-free offer as Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer earns Rs 82.56 cr worldwide

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Crew makers bring buy-one-get-one-free offer as Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer earns Rs 82.56 cr worldwide

en Bollywood News Crew makers bring buy-one-get-one-free offer as Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer earns Rs 82.56 cr worldwide

Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Crew is constantly garnering love from the audience. With great word of mouth, the film opened up to amazing reviews, and it has grabbed a stronghold at the box office with a total worldwide gross of Rs 82.58 crores in just 6 days. Amid the rising fervour of the film among the masses, the makers have opened up a special offer for the audience with a Buy 1 Get 1 Free ticket.

Crew makers bring buy-one-get-one-free offer as Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer earns Rs 82.56 cr worldwide

Crew makers bring buy-one-get-one-free offer as Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer earns Rs 82.56 cr worldwide

The magic of Crew is currently ruling theaters across the globe. While the film has made its stronghold in the hearts of the audience and at the box office, the makers have arrived with a special offer for everyone. Now, the tickets for Crew will be Buy 1, Get 1 Free. Offer valid on BookMyShow for Friday, 5th April only. While this is indeed an offer for the audience to relish, it would surely attract more footfall to the theaters.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with Crew. Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released on the big screens.

Also Read: Box Office: Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and Crew bring in around Rs. 100 crores in one week

More Pages: Crew Box Office Collection , Crew Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

KILL: Action-packed teaser unveils debutant…

Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar gets…

Sunny Leone, Himesh Reshammiya and…

Armaan Malik makes radio debut with Apple…

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 follows predecessor's…

David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan join forces…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification