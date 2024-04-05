Television actress Arti Singh is all set to tie the knot with businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25 in Mumbai. The 39-year-old actress confirmed the news on her birthday (April 5) and revealed some details about her upcoming nuptials.

CONFIRMED! Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh to marry businessman Dipak Chauhan on April 25

In an interview with ETimes, Arti shared that her marriage with Dipak is an arranged one. However, she stated that there was an instant connection when they met in November 2023. She stated, "There are usually inhibitions when meeting someone in an arranged marriage setup. However, I didn’t feel any when I met Dipak. Along the way, we have developed a strong friendship." Arti went on to describe Dipak as a calming influence who allows her to be herself.

The wedding ceremony will be held in Mumbai on April 25 in the presence of close family and friends. Reports suggest that pre-wedding festivities like haldi, mehndi, and the wedding ceremony itself will all take place at a single venue. The guest list is expected to include celebrities like Arti's uncle Govinda, Salman Khan, Siddharth Shukla's family, Shehnaaz Gill, and several others from the television and film industry.

Following the wedding, Arti and Dipak plan to visit a temple for blessings. Honeymoon plans, however, are yet to be finalised.

Arti Singh has been a part of the Indian television industry for a number of years. Some of her notable television shows include Maayka, Grihasti, Uttaran, Udaan, Parichay, Sasural Simar Ka, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, and Waaris. In 2019, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she emerged as the fourth runner-up.

