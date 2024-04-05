Director Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated Ramayana trilogy has reportedly secured the musical talents of two Oscar-winning composers - Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. The film, which reportedly began shooting on April 2, 2024, boasts a star-studded cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Yash as Raavana.

Oscar-winners Hans Zimmer, AR Rahman to team up for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: Report

According to a report by PinkVilla, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari have long envisioned Ramayana as a film with global appeal. Bringing Hans Zimmer, a renowned Hollywood composer known for scores like The Lion King and Inception, on board reflects this ambition. Hans is fascinated by the project's vision and is slated to compose the film's score.

Sources reveal that the Ramayana project represents years of meticulous planning, including extensive research and pre-visualization. The makers are committed to presenting the epic tale with grandeur and sensitivity, recognizing its significance as a cultural touchstone. Discussions are also reportedly underway with a major Hollywood studio to secure international distribution.

With filming underway, Ramayana is shaping up to be the most expensive film ever produced in India. The project is envisioned as a trilogy, with the first part expected to be completed by July 2024. Cast members are scheduled to join the shoot soon, with a Diwali 2025 release targeted at a global audience.

Also Read: Nitesh Tiwari to begin Ramayana shoot with Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi today; crowd scenes began earlier this week: Report

More Pages: Ramayana Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.