Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 22.04.2019 | 10:43 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kalank Kesari Notebook Badla Luka Chuppi Total Dhamaal
follow us on

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan reveals the David Dhawan directorial starring Sara Ali Khan is not a REMAKE

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan has seen a bump in the road with the criticism towards his latest release, Kalank. As the film released on April 17, it received applause for the performances but was criticized for the story. But, the actor has several projects in the pipeline so it seems he is ready to move ahead. One of the films is David Dhawan directorial Coolie No 1 starring him opposite Sara Ali Khan. While there are speculations that the film will be a remake, Varun has addressed the rumours stating that the film will undergo a lot of changes.

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan reveals the David Dhawan directorial starring Sara Ali Khan is not a REMAKE

Speaking about the film, Varun Dhawan recently said that Coolie No 1 is an adaptation but the screenplay will be same. They will be making a lot of changes and it will be different from the original.

Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan, originally starred Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan. The film featured some of the iconic songs including ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ and ‘Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha’ which will be recreated in Varun Dhawan starrer.

Varun Dhawan, on the work front, will have his next release Street Dancer 3D which stars Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana and Nora Fatehi. Directed by Remo D’souza, the film is slated to release later this year.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan clears the air about Katrina Kaif’s exit from Street Dancer 3D

More Pages: Coolie No.1 Remake Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Kalank Box Office Collections: The Varun…

KALANK: Karan Johar stares at the biggest…

Kalank collects 5 mil. USD [Rs. 34.69 cr.]…

Kalank Box Office: Kalank becomes Varun…

Kalank Box Office Collections: The Varun…

Kalank Box Office Collections Day 4: The…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification