Varun Dhawan clears the air about Katrina Kaif’s exit from Street Dancer 3D

It is old news that Katrina Kaif was offered the lead role in Street Dancer 3D before Shraddha Kapoor replaced her. However, Katrina could not do the film due to the clash of dates. After the news got out, a lot of rumors surfaced regarding Katrina’s abrupt exit from this Remo D’Souza directorial. While Varun was promoting his latest release, Kalank, he revealed that Katrina’s exit was anything but abrupt. Varun Dhawan rubbished all the rumors nonchalantly and stood up for his friend, Katrina. She could not be a part of Street Dancer 3D as the shooting dates clashed with her upcoming film Bharat.

Varun during one of the interviews revealed that Katrina was thoroughly professional about her exit from the film. While it would have been a wonderful opportunity, things did not work out in the end. She had even requested to postpone the dates by a few days. As much as they wanted to do it, they couldn’t since most of the preparations were already done and they had to stick to the schedule. He also revealed that Katrina Kaif called him up and explained why she had to walk out of the film. He even appreciated her for her professionalism and maturity and is looking forward to working with her in the future.

On the work front, Kalank released this week and had one of the biggest opening days as they made Rs. 21.6 crores at the box office. Clearly, Kalank is Varun Dhawan’s biggest opener so far. As for Katrina Kaif, she will be seen in Bharat opposite Salman Khan and it also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, and Sunil Grover among others. Street Dancer 3D will hit the silver screens on November 8th and is made under Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series banner.

