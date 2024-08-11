Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, currently incarcerated in a Delhi jail, has gifted actress Jacqueline Fernandez a luxury yacht named 'Lady Jacqueline' on her birthday. The revelation came to light through a letter penned by Chandrashekhar to the actress, who celebrated her birthday on Sunday.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar gifts lavish yacht, 100 iPhone 15 Pro’s to Jacqueline Fernandez on her birthday

The yacht, according to Chandrashekhar, is the same one that Fernandez had selected in 2021. He assured the actress in his letter that all taxes related to the yacht had been cleared, implying its legitimacy. This extravagant gesture, however, has raised serious questions given the circumstances under which Chandrashekhar acquired his wealth.

Beyond the opulent gift, Chandrashekhar also announced a donation of Rs. 15 crore and the construction of 300 homes for the families affected by the Wayanad landslide disaster. In addition, he pledged to gift 100 iPhone 15 Pro phones to commemorate the success of the song ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ featuring Fernandez.

Chandrashekhar's criminal history is extensive. Arrested in 2015 for charges including cheating, criminal conspiracy, and violations of financial regulations, he was granted bail last month. However, multiple cases against him have kept him behind bars.

The actress herself has been embroiled in controversy due to her alleged links with Chandrashekhar. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has questioned Fernandez in connection with a money laundering case involving the conman. The ED's charge sheet alleges that Chandrashekhar used illegally acquired funds to purchase lavish gifts for Fernandez.

