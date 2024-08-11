Dharma Productions is one of the premier production houses in the country and its head honcho Karan Johar is looking at making a strategic shift in the company. As per a report by Exchange4Media, the veteran filmmaker wants to sell majority stake in Dharma Productions. In order to do so, he has reached out to some of India’s biggest corporations and enterprises for investment purposes.

The Exchange4Media report further said that the potential investors are said to be top business houses based out of Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The article, however, doesn’t name them. Further, it also hints that one of these enterprises is a music company and is a frontrunner in this race.

As per Dharma’s financial data, the profit generated by Dharma Productions, after tax deduction, in FY 2022-23 was Rs. 27.1 crores. In FY 2023-24, it was reduced to Rs. 10.70 crores. While its total revenue was Rs. 278 crores in FY22, it was Rs. 1,044 crores in FY23. Its borrowings amounted to Rs. 82 crores in FY23, though it totalled Rs. 92 crores in FY22.

Exchange4Media had contacted Dharma Productions CEO and producer Apoorva Mehta but he was unavailable for comment.

Dharma Productions have had 4 releases this year already. Their first film of 2024 was the hijack drama Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra. This was followed by the sports romantic drama Mr & Mrs Mahi, starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. In July they had two releases - the violent flick Kill and the comic caper Bad Newz.

Dharma's next production will be Jigra, starring Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri's intense love story, Dhadak 2. While the former releases on October 11, the latter will arrive in cinemas on November 22.

Their other release this year is Devara, which is presented by Dharma Productions. It stars Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

