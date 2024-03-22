Jacqueline Fernandez, who was embroiled in the controversy over the arrest of Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has denied claims of any association with the conman. However, the latter, who is currently serving his punishment in prison for fraudulent activities, continues to pen romantic love notes for the actress. His recent letter appreciated her performance in the newly released track ‘Yimmy Yimmy’, wherein Sukesh also termed it as a pre-birthday gift.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar pens letter to Jacqueline Fernandez lauding her song ‘Yimmy Yimmy’; says, “Every word, every line in the song is clearly about me and our story”

In the note, he also described that the track resembles their real-life story and called it as an ‘answer’ to everyone who has questioned their relationship. The excerpts read, “Baby I was stunned when I heard the Song. Every word, every line in the song is clearly about me, our story, overall about us. Knowingly, unknowingly I don't know, but the truth is the Truth, its clear out there. I am sure everyone who hears it or has heard would agree. Baby in between I had so many things in my mind wondering what's going on in your Mind. People had so many Questions and Unwanted Comments about our Relationship, You have Silenced everyone By doing this Song, I am Sure all have got their Answer.” Apart from appreciating the song, he also appreciated Anshul Garg, who too was a part of the number and said, “Brother Anshul @ Play DMF you're a Rockstar, ‘Yimmy Yimmy’ is gonna Be your Super Hit Song of this Year.”

Furthermore, he also described the peppy dance number and added, “This Song Yimmy Yimmy is a love Anthem, Its Jacqueline's heart, feelings, our feelings, this is the Love Anthem of this year.” He went on to refer a few lines from the song and shared, “Baby Boo, like your Song, Yimmy Yimmy There is a line which says, "Dil na manne, Kaisa Bulaonu, ABI BHI Chahu ishq nibau" - Baby this is the Real you, my Real Jackie what more can I ask for. You don't fail to Make me fall in love Crazy with you Over and Over Again

He went on to address this song as his birthday gift and stated, “My Baby thank you so much for my birthday gift which is on 25th March.” He also announced a winner as he promoted the number for likes and subscribers and added, “If this Song Becomes, highly viewed with maximum likes and Becomes a hit, I will make sure from my side to distribute Special gifts to every single fan of Jacqueline on her Birthday which is 3 months post from now. Top 100 fans I will personally make sure will Receive iPhone Pro, only thing make sure as said make Yimmy Yimmy a Super -Duper Hit, Song Single of the, Year on all platforms starting YouTube.”

He signed off the letter by penning down a poem for the actress along with wishing her for the occasion of Holi, which falls on his birthday on March 25.

